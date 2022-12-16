Belleville, St. Clair County looking to buy Belle-Clair Fairgrounds

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Belleville and St. Clair County will buy the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds.

The purchase was voted on last night, and now we are looking ahead to how it will be used. The county and city are looking to add temporary housing, adding a new facility for the St. Clair animal control plus using the space for more community events.

The fairgrounds are 22 and a half acres. The county ultimately decided to invest 2.35 million in federal funding. Belleville is adding its support because it wants to preserve the site in case of another emergency like COVID-19.

