Anheuser-Busch opens technical excellence center on St. Louis Brewery campus

New technical center on St. Louis brewery campus
New technical center on St. Louis brewery campus(Anheuser-Busch)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anheuser Bush announced Friday that they will open a new Technical Excellence Center on St. Louis Brewery campus.

This center will bring eight new jobs to the St. Louis-based Learning and Development team and will see to bolster performance by addressing the technical skills gap that exists nationally, which is critical to the success of the brewer’s operations and business.

The investment is also apart of the brewer’s announcement in 2021 to invest $1 million over two years in the company’s facilities to drive economic prosperity in communities where it operates.

The center is helping to build out motion controls, electrical safety and maintenance, and process equipment maintenance and support, among others.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Belleville, St. Clair County looking to buy Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
Belleville, St. Clair County looking to buy Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
Shoppers at Schnucks in Crestwood were in for a surprise Friday.
Schnucks shoppers surprised with free Blues tickets
Circuit Court Judge David Mason questions Lamar Johnson as he testifies on the stand during the...
Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there ‘rush’ to convict?
Belleville, St. Clair County looking to buy Belle-Clair Fairgrounds
Belleville, St. Clair County looking to buy Belle-Clair Fairgrounds