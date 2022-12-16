Anheuser-Busch opens technical excellence center on St. Louis Brewery campus

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Anheuser Bush announced Friday that they will open a new Technical Excellence Center on St. Louis Brewery campus.

This center will bring eight new jobs to the St. Louis-based Learning and Development team and will see to bolster performance by addressing the technical skills gap that exists nationally, which is critical to the success of the brewer’s operations and business.

The investment is also apart of the brewer’s announcement in 2021 to invest $1 million over two years in the company’s facilities to drive economic prosperity in communities where it operates.

The center is helping to build out motion controls, electrical safety and maintenance, and process equipment maintenance and support, among others.

