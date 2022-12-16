All lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig blocked following fatal crash

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of St. Charles Rock Road at Taussig have been blocked following a fatal crash Friday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C says this was reported around 5:48 a.m. and involved one person being transported to a hospital with serious injuries. They were later pronounced dead.

According to a tweet from MSHP, the crash involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger car. The patrol’s crash reconstruction team is on the way to the scene.

Th length of the closure is unknown at this time and drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route this morning.

