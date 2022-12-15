Will St. Louis have a white Christmas?

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The last time we had a White Christmas in St. Louis was 2017.

Meteorologists usually define a white Christmas as having 1″ of snow or more on the ground Christmas morning. So, it can be a white Christmas without actually snowing on the holiday. That’s what happened back in 2017 with snow falling on December 23-24 and staying on the ground through Christmas.

Historically, the chance for a white Christmas in St. Louis is 20%. The chances of getting measurable snow on Christmas Day is lower at 12%.

We are monitoring a potential for snow around December 22-23 this year, but it’s too early to tell IF we’ll get any snow from this, let alone how much. Often times this far out in the forecast models will advertise some snow, and then the system vanishes in the next model run in the same day. Some models don’t depict a strong enough storm system while other models do. This lack of consistency is why it’s tough to predict storms several days away, let alone more than a week out.

One ingredient will be in place this year….very cold air. We are seeing a strong signal for some frigid air moving in around December 23 and lasting through Christmas. Highs may only reach near 20 on Christmas. That’s much colder than the high of 67° from last year.

So, it’s too early to know if we’ll get a storm system with enough moisture a couple days before Christmas, but the First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated if we see some consistent patterns in the forecast models.

