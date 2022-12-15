Crash snarls traffic on I-70 before I-270

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers should expect delays as crews work a crash scene on Interstate 70 in west St. Louis County Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-70 just before Interstate 270 around 4 p.m. Crews closed the westbound lanes to clear the scene. One lane reopened to traffic before 5 p.m.

It remains unclear how many cars were involved and if anyone was injured.

