As urgent cares see long waits, patients are able to check-in online to save some time

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - As we’re seeing long waits at emergency rooms, urgent cares and doctors’ offices across the Metro, some area clinics are trying new ways to see patients efficiently.

The St. Louis Children’s after hours clinics allow kids to get treated when their pediatricians’ offices are already closed for the day, while also serving as an alternative to going to the emergency room.

There are three Children’s after hour clinics, two of which are in Missouri and the third in Illinois.

Pediatric emergency room physician Dr. Kathryn Spectorsky says the newest feature at these clinics is a wait-at-home option.

“Whenever possible, keeping the waiting room at low volumes, which makes it a little easier for family with kids who don’t feel good who also themselves could be sources of infection for other kids,” Dr. Spectorsky says. “It keeps our waiting rooms smaller, it keeps families happier and makes for an all-around easier experience for everyone.”

These St. Louis Children’s clinics open after 5 p.m. during the week, where you can walk in or make an appointment.

Dr. Spectorsky says there are some things parents should be on the lookout for to trigger a visit to an urgent care.

“Consistent vomiting that you’re worried about,” Dr. Spectorsky says. “Having difficulty keeping fluids in your child. It might be things like persistent coughing and you’re worried that they may need breathing treatments.”

Urgent cares across the Metro are swamped and the wait can be hours long.

Total Access Urgent Care’s vice president of Clinical Operations Kelly Baynes says the number of people coming in hasn’t decreased since before the pandemic.

“The more the ER is getting backed up and the wait times in the ER are increasing, we will see more patients that are just looking for a place to go,” Baynes says.

Total Access Urgent Care is also offering online wait lists. However, you could find locations saying they’re at capacity.

“It is gated so that the team has a reasonable number of patients that they can see,” Baynes says.

Dr. Spectorsky says if anyone is having life-threatening breathing problems, that needs to be treated immediately.

“Breathing very fast,” Dr. Spectorsky says. “Breathing very hard or having trouble catching their breath, that should be seen at an emergency room and not wait.”

