Unique fundraiser in Pacific uses Christmas Trees to help local charities

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Christmas Tree Forest in Pacific, Missouri has a unique fundraiser that aims to help local charities.

There are 25 decorated trees, and each represents a charity or non-profit.

Riverbend Middle School teacher Genetta Tomnitz Suker came up with the idea five years ago when she wanted to show students how to give back to their community. So, she started the Christmas tree Club with 7th and 8th graders.

Visitors vote for their favorite tree. Then, $1 of each vote goes to the charity represented by the tree. Last year, $1,887.37 was raised.

