Surprise Squad: Holiday Favorites

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The KMOV Surprise Squad makes visits throughout the year to give remarkable people unforgettable gifts, but the team works even harder during the holidays.

Here are some of their favorite surprises pulled off during the holiday season.

November 2022

Rae Toennies was a star athlete in grade school. One day, after basketball practice, she arrived home and went to bed with a headache, recalled her mom, Nikki Toennies.

When the KMOV Surprise Squad heard Rae’s story, they decided to crash a pep rally with surprises worthy of this inspirational fighter.

November 2021

Jamison has Leigh Syndrome, a mitochondrial disease that causes the progressive loss of mental and movement abilities that eventually results in death.

The dream vacation is compliments of Baking Memories 4 Kids, a non-profit that sells chocolate cookies for a great cause.

A cancer survivor from New York started a baking fundraiser to create unforgettable moments. One of those moments was for a local family.

Their mom died after giving birth, leaving four young boys alone; their uncle was the only family they had left. For him and his fiancé, there was only one choice - to bring the children into their family.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe page, click here: https://bit.ly/3nMqoNH

To nominate someone for the KMOV Surprise Squad, click here.

