St. Mary’s High School to remain open, operate independently from Archdiocese

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A south St. Louis Catholic high school is unveiling a plan to keep its doors open, three months after the St. Louis Archdiocese announced it would close the school at the end of the school year.

St. Mary’s High School has been in the Dutchtown neighborhood since 1931, serving as an all-boys Catholic High School. In September, the Archdiocese announced it would close St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain at the end of the year, citing declining enrollment.

According to the Archdiocese, enrollment at St. Mary’s declined 31 percent over the last 10 years. School President Mike England said he was determined to keep the school open.

“The school is too important, it’s too important for the young men we serve, it’s too important to this neighborhood,” England said.

Parents at the school said while they were shocked by the initial news, they had confidence in England.

“He told us, we’re not closing,” said Michelle Neals, whose son is a freshman at St. Mary’s. “We had faith he was going to fight for us and he did.”

On Thursday, school officials announced a plan to keep the school open. In July 2023, St. Mary’s High School will officially become St. Mary’s Southside Catholic High School and will be a Marianist sponsored school, meaning it will operate independently from the Archdiocese, similar to Chaminade and St. Vianney.

“It’s a mission, it’s a mission on behalf of the young men we serve and a mission on behalf of this neighborhood,” said England. “Hopefully, it will bring this neighborhood forward. St. Mary’s is an oasis in this Dutchtown neighborhood and it’s our hope to extend this oasis.”

The school has launched a $10 million fundraising campaign and said it has already secured $3.3 million. Money raised will go toward the school’s 5-year financial plan, which will be laid out by the new board, the Southside Education Collaborative.

“I felt impacted to work harder, basketball, education, just stay at school,” said Marvin Neals, a freshman. “To get my work done and do it on the court as well.”

Neals said he didn’t worry much about the school closing, having faith in England.

“I wasn’t too worried because I knew he’d fight for us,” Neals said. “We’re a brotherhood here and being here has taught me how to be a better person.”

Currently, St. Mary’s High School has 221 students enrolled, with a student to faculty ratio of 11 to 1. The school said 55 percent of its students in the class of 2022 went on to attend college, while 28 percent attended two-year technical colleges. 24 percent of 2022 graduates graduated from St. Mary’s with credits equivalent to a college sophomore.

