St. Mary’s High School reaches deal with the City’s Archdiocese to stay open

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The future of St. Mary’s High School in South City is looking a little brighter.

They’ve established a deal to help the school remain open.

The school confirmed with News 4 it has accepted the terms of a 3-year lease from the City’s Archdiocese.

Back in September, the Archdiocese announced it wanted to close the campus at the end of this school year.

St. Mary’s High first opened in the Dutchtown neighborhood in 1931.

