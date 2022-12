ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - We all know St. Louis has quite the top talent, from Jon Hamm to Jenna Fischer, the Lou has provided some top names to Hollywood.

There’s even top talent in the comedy world from right here in the city.

Our own Steve Harris sits down with Nikki Glaser in this edition of St. Louis proud.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.