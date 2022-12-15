St. Louis to hold public meeting on additional sales tax for recreational marijuana

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonight, St. Louis City will hold a public meeting on a bill that would add an additional sales tax on recreational marijuana.

Both St. Louis City and O’Fallon, Mo. aim to add a three percent tax on retail sales of non-medical marijuana. The public hearing will run tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those wishing to participate in the meeting may do so using the following link: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/events/eventdetails.cfm?Event_ID=33762.

