St. Louis to hold public meeting on additional sales tax for recreational marijuana

The public hearing will run tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The public hearing will run tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonight, St. Louis City will hold a public meeting on a bill that would add an additional sales tax on recreational marijuana.

Both St. Louis City and O’Fallon, Mo. aim to add a three percent tax on retail sales of non-medical marijuana. The public hearing will run tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those wishing to participate in the meeting may do so using the following link: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/events/eventdetails.cfm?Event_ID=33762.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

End of a police chase at I-70 and Riverview Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Police chase vehicle wanted in connection with homicide
4101 Humphrey
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Church transformed into offices
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
St. Charles robotics team builds interactive boards to help Alzheimer’s patients
St. Charles robotics team builds interactive boards to help Alzheimer’s patients