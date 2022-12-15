St. Louis Fire Department unveils firefighter memorial statue

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City unveiled a memorial honoring its fallen firefighters on Thursday.

The statue project will go in front of the department’s headquarters. The statue is surrounded by pavers with fallen firefighters’ names. The monument will include firefighters who died of cancer as well.

The fire department says 175 firefighters have died in the line of duty in the department’s 165-year history.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.