St. Louis Fire Department unveils firefighter memorial statue

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis City unveiled a memorial honoring its fallen firefighters on Thursday.

The statue project will go in front of the department’s headquarters. The statue is surrounded by pavers with fallen firefighters’ names. The monument will include firefighters who died of cancer as well.

The fire department says 175 firefighters have died in the line of duty in the department’s 165-year history.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hidden Valley
Hidden Valley Ski Resort opening delayed
St. Louis residents are reacting to the hiring of the city’s newest police chief.
St. Louis residents, Wilmington leaders react to new SLMPD chief
Homicide investigation generic
1 dead in South City shooting
Congress calling Amazon
Congressional investigation Amazon
St. Louis residents are reacting to the hiring of the city’s newest police chief.
Community reacts to new police chief