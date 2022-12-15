Riverview man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in 2020 homicide

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis jury found a Riverview man guilty in a 2020 homicide stemming from a dispute over a minor car crash.

After a three-day trial before Circuit Judge Rex Burlison Wednesday evening, jurors found Deion Whalen, 25, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. Victoria McBee, 34, was shot and killed in September 2020 in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue. Whalen shot McBee with what police described as an assault rifle, claiming it was in self-defense.

According to a release, McBee was shot at point-blank range during a dispute after a car crash involving one of her relatives and another person. Police say Whalen was not involved in the crash but approached the scene with his rifle and made threats. According to testimony, McBee was armed with a handgun and tried to de-escalate the dispute when she was shot.

Prosecutors had sought convictions for second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Whalen’s sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 18.

