Retail, apartments planned for long vacant historic building on South Grand

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The historic Grandview Arcade building, located at South Grand and Gravois in south St. Louis could soon see new life as a mixed-use development featuring retail and affordable apartments.

“This is one of 11 buildings we’re going to do in the neighborhood, this is going to be the main focal piece,” explained Chris Shearman with Lutheran Development Group. The group focuses on South St. Louis including Dutchtown and Gravois Park.

The Grandview Arcade has seen other proposed plans but Shearman said they are moving forward after clearing several hurdles, including receiving historic and affordable housing tax credits.

Shearman said the building will feature retail on the first floor with a mix of market rate and affordable units on the upper floors. The building is in rough shape but many of the historic details are intact.

“A building isn’t just a building, a building is a place that people gather, where memories have been made and will be made,” he said.

The hope is to begin construction in spring 2023 and Lutheran Development Group hopes they could complete the project in about a year.

