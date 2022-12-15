Police chase vehicle wanted in connection with homicide

End of a police chase at I-70 and Riverview Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
End of a police chase at I-70 and Riverview Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.(MoDOT)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – One person is in custody after police chased a vehicle that was wanted in connection to a homicide.

The chase ended before 10 a.m. at Interstate 70 near Riverview, and one person was taken into custody.

News 4 has asked police for more information regarding the homicide the vehicle was believed to be connected to, and information regarding the person taken into custody. When more information is known, this story will be updated.

