New STLMPD police chief’s crime reduction history brings city leaders hope

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new face will be taking over the St. Louis Police Department. Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Wednesday, Delaware’s police chief Robert Tracy will serve as the city’s top cop.

Tracy will be the first chief hired from outside the department.

“I will work to give you a police department that is responsive to your needs. A police department that’s accountable and accessible, but I need your help too,” said Tracy. “Safer communities don’t just happen. It’s a mutual obligation that we all have, that can only happen if we all work together.”

The retired New York City officer also worked in Chicago and is credited with helping lower the city’s homicide rate before becoming a police chief on the East Coast.

“When I started my work in Willmington, it was dubbed murder town USA by News Weekly. However, by January 2019 the headlines read, from murder town to turnaround town,” said Tracy.

The new police chief will sit down with business owners and clergymen like Reverend Roderick Burton before his official start date on Jan. 9.

“He’s going to take in a lot. Right now, I believe St. Louisans are hopeful because we want a change. We want to have a safer city,” Reverend Roderick Burton of New Northside Missionary Baptist Church said. “They want to see good policing that treat people humanly but also that is effective to lead. "

Burton welcomes the need for change as he recalls his own congregation falling victim to the city’s violent crime.

“I’ve had six members that have been murdered. We’ve had a number of shooting incidents right near the front doors of the church. I have seen a lot of violence and so I’m very concerned for St. Louisans,” said Reverend Burton.

Chief Tracy will receive a $175,000 salary from the city in addition to a separate $100,000 a year from the Police Foundation to support further community engagement.

“Police work is a noble profession. It’s my calling. It’s what I love to do. I’m honored I’ve been asked to lead this department,” Tracy said. “I look forward to going to work.”

The Ethical Society of Police released the following statement about the move:

ESOP aspires to work diligently with the new chief towards making the agency equitable and fair for our officers and develop better community policing for all.

We have long called for more transparency and input. That starts with our plans to meet with the new chief in the immediate future to discuss our priorities, concerns and perspective.

We will hold him to high standards as we have previous chiefs and do everything we can to work together and support progress

