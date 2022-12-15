Mobile food pantry moves into Washington Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inflation has driven up costs everywhere, including at the grocery store.

Today a mobile food pantry moved into Washington Park.

St. Louis area Foodbank’s “Food on the Move” truck was parked at Mount Calvary Church of God.

The area’s only grocery store closed months ago, and since then residents have had to drive farther for essentials.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.