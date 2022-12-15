Mobile food pantry moves into Washington Park

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Inflation has driven up costs everywhere, including at the grocery store.

Today a mobile food pantry moved into Washington Park.

St. Louis area Foodbank’s “Food on the Move” truck was parked at Mount Calvary Church of God.

The area’s only grocery store closed months ago, and since then residents have had to drive farther for essentials.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic Gavel
Maryland Heights man admits sex with runaway teen
St. Louis Police honor area kids with December’s ‘Do The Right Thing’ award
St. Louis Police honor area kids with December’s ‘Do The Right Thing’ award
A Metro East High School is doing its part to train students for jobs in the food service...
Granite City High School launches Grounds City Cafe, helping combat workforce shortage
A Metro East High School is doing its part to train students for jobs in the food service...
St. Louis artist creates banned book mural