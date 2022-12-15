Maryland Heights man admits sex with runaway teen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Maryland Heights man admitted Wednesday to having sex with a 16-year-old runaway.

Officials say Terry Kuehnel, 48 admitted to meeting the girl in 2021 while playing an online game. They began communicating through text messaging and video chatting, and at the time, the girl reportedly made Kuehnel aware of her true age, which was 15.

The suspect then requested pictures of the girl’s genitals, according to officials. He then admitted that at some point he knew that the girl was a minor and it was not reasonable to believe she was older than 16.

On June 5, 2021, the girl and Kuehnel met up in a department store parking lot in Missouri, according to officials. The suspect then brought the victim back to his home where he forced her to have sex with him. After the girl’s family reported her missing, police found her on June 6 at Kuehnel’s home.

Kuehnel pleaded guilty to one felony count of coercion and enticement of a minor. He faces a sentence up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

