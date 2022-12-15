Local business owners surprise family outside of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – There was a big reveal Thursday outside of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital for a patient and her mom.

Elana and her mom, Erin, were surprised with a van outfitted to meet Elana’s medical needs. Ben Craven and Calvin Merklin, friends and owners of Craven Performance in St. Charles, decided to make the van donation after a personal loss.

“This was my mother’s van,” Merklin explained. “She passed away about three months ago. She fought for about three years, she had eight strokes, and went through a very rough time.

The friends, along with donations from other local businesses made the van wheelchair accessible, added backup cameras, and gave the van a cheerful paint job.

For Erin and Elana, who has Spina Bifida and other serious medical conditions, this is the Christmas miracle they hoped for.

