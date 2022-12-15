Granite City High School launches Grounds City Cafe, helping combat workforce shortage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A Metro East High School is doing its part to train students for jobs in the food service industry as the nation grapples with a workforce shortage impacting both employers and customers alike.

In January, Granite City High School launched the Grounds City Café, offering a coffee, hot chocolate, tea and cookies to students throughout the day. Students who work in the café receive class credit, as they learn a handful of vocational and social skills.

“Anytime you go anywhere, especially out to eat, you’re waiting an extra long time because there’s just not enough workforce,” said Kellie Hutchings, a Granite City High School teacher who helped launch the café. “We’ve actually have a few local businesses reach out to us asking for employees and we’ve been able to connect them with some of our students.”

In addition to daily prep work, students become certified in safe food handling, an exam many local employers require of potential employees.

“It’s a hard exam and to have students earn that certification while they’re in high school, they’re then able to go out to part-time jobs, or full-time work after high school and already have that under their belt,” said Hutchings.

Delvysha Graves is a senior and has worked in the café since its inception in January 2022. She works part-time at a local fast food restaurant and said she’s becoming a better employee thanks to her work at the café.

“I’ve learned I have to talk really slowly because people can’t always keep up,” she said. “I’ve also been able to work on my money counting skills at the cash register.”

Graves said interacting with her classmates at the café is similar to her encounters with customers at work.

“When I used to get mad last year Mrs. Hutchings would say don’t get mad or anything, calm down,” Graves said. “So if a customer makes me mad here, i use those techniques, same thing I do at work, I use those techniques.”

The café will make deliveries to teachers during the day who may be craving coffee or tea. The nature of the job forces students to be social, helping many of them gain confidence.

“Before they started in the program they would have been described as staff members as quiet and not very self assured and some of them have gone out and gotten jobs in our community,” said Hutchings.

James Lewis will graduate this month from the high school and works part time at a local restaurant. He’s grateful for the skills he’s learned, especially when it comes to customer service.

““I get real nervous talking to other people, you know, I got used to it now,” he said.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country has more than three million fewer Americans participating in the labor force today compared to February of 2020.

