Former St. Louis police officer accused of rape found not guilty

Former St. Louis police officer Torey Phelps listens to the testimony of a former colleague who...
Former St. Louis police officer Torey Phelps listens to the testimony of a former colleague who accused him of raping her while she was unconscious more than 10 years ago, on the first day of Phelps' criminal trial on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis Circuit Court. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com(Laurie Skrivan | Laurie Skrivan)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former St. Louis police officer Torey Phelps was found not guilty Thursday.

Phelps was standing trial after a woman accused him of raping her while she was unconscious in 2010. According to court documents, the woman says Phelps sexually assaulted her while his colleague Lafeal Lawshea was in a nearby room. The alleged assault took place in Lawshea’s home.

On Thursday, the jury found Phelps not guilty of the forcible rape charge.

Phelps served with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for over a decade.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Caleb Campbell, 22, is facing multiple charges in the death of Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.
Caleb Campbell guilty of first-degree murder in Officer Pierce’s death
The Cinema St. Louis organization just announced their plans to purchase the Hi-Pointe Theatre...
Cinema St. Louis to acquire the Hi-Pointe Theatre in January
4101 Humphrey
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Church transformed into offices
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
Kangaroo in Jefferson County