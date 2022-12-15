Former St. Louis police officer accused of rape found not guilty

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former St. Louis police officer Torey Phelps was found not guilty Thursday.

Phelps was standing trial after a woman accused him of raping her while she was unconscious in 2010. According to court documents, the woman says Phelps sexually assaulted her while his colleague Lafeal Lawshea was in a nearby room. The alleged assault took place in Lawshea’s home.

On Thursday, the jury found Phelps not guilty of the forcible rape charge.

Phelps served with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for over a decade.

