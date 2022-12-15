Cold Pattern Through The Weekend & Next Week

First Alert Weather:

A colder pattern has settled in and will continue into next week

Late next week even colder air arrives with a blast of Arctic air

We have low confidence on snow chances late next week, but there is a chance for some flakes

A cold pattern continues though we do expect some sunshine this weekend, especially Sunday. It will be a dry and cold pattern too, though perhaps some flurries on Monday and Monday night.

Then Wednesday-Thursday or next week we get hit with a blast of Arctic air that will last through Christmas Sunday. Highs will be in the 20s and possibly teens. Lows could dip to single digits too. As this cold arrives we may get some light snow Wednesday night into Thursday. However, the models have been changing dramatically and there’s no confidence if we’ll get snow let alone how much. At this point the trend seems to be for some light snow by Thursday, but our confidence in that forecast is low. We’ll keep you posted as we get better and more consistent data from the models to help pin down any snow chances next week.

