Cloudy & Colder Today, Scattered Sprinkles or Flurries Possible

Cold, dry air moving in to the area for the foreseeable future.
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • A colder pattern has settled in
  • A few sprinkles or flurries today, then dry through Tuesday
  • Frigid temperatures likely late next week along with at least a chance of snow

Cold, dry air moving in to the area for the foreseeable future. Cloudy, colder & breezy today with a few scattered sprinkles or flurries possible this afternoon through the early evening. Then things look quiet for a few day. A cold front comes through late on Monday that will drop the temperatures significantly. Bitter arctic air settles in late next week. We are watching for a chance of snow sometime in the next Wed/Thu time period. Much can change between now and then and some of the models see little if any snow. Be sure to check back for updates and details become more clear.

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cold, dry air moving in to the area for the foreseeable future.
Colder Days Ahead
7 DAY FORECAST
Colder Pattern Ahead
7-Day Forecast KMOV 12/14/2022
Rain Slowly Moves East & Out Tonight, Then Turning Colder
7-Day Forecast 12/14/2022
More Rain Today, Turning Much Colder Tonight