Cloudy & Colder Today, Scattered Sprinkles or Flurries Possible

First Alert Weather:

A colder pattern has settled in

A few sprinkles or flurries today, then dry through Tuesday

Frigid temperatures likely late next week along with at least a chance of snow

Cold, dry air moving in to the area for the foreseeable future. Cloudy, colder & breezy today with a few scattered sprinkles or flurries possible this afternoon through the early evening. Then things look quiet for a few day. A cold front comes through late on Monday that will drop the temperatures significantly. Bitter arctic air settles in late next week. We are watching for a chance of snow sometime in the next Wed/Thu time period. Much can change between now and then and some of the models see little if any snow. Be sure to check back for updates and details become more clear.

