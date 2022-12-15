Cinema St. Louis to acquire the Hi-Pointe Theatre in January

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cinema St. Louis organization just announced their plans to purchase the Hi-Pointe Theatre in the coming month, with plans to remake the theatre as permanent home base of operations.

The Hi-Pointe Theatre is the oldest locally owned and continuously-operating arthouse theater in St. Louis, opening its doors way back in 1922. The current owners of the Hi-Pointe Theatre, the James family, shared this statement about the upcoming acquisition: “After 45 years of owning the beloved Hi-Pointe Theatre, we have decided that it is time to end our run...We know that Cinema St Louis is the perfect sequel to our story...and we are confident that they will be able to carry on our family’s legacy for the next 100 years.”

Cinema St. Louis plans to establish this theatre as a permanent home for the organization and make film accessible for the entire St. Louis community. This location provides the organization a space with a wide variety of possibilities, including: hosting their annual film festival, the ability to showcase local and global talent, and expanding free educational opportunities to students who are interested in filmmaking.

For more information on the CSL organization, visit: https://www.cinemastlouis.org.

