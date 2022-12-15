Caleb Campbell guilty of first-degree murder in Officer Pierce’s death

Caleb Campbell, 22, is facing multiple charges in the death of Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.
Caleb Campbell, 22, is facing multiple charges in the death of Officer Brian Pierce, Jr.(St. Louis County Jail)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 15, 2022
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Caleb Campbell has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce.

Officer Pierce was hit and killed by a car during a police chase on Aug. 4, 2021, while working his usual overnight shift. A call came out for a suspect running from police, heading over the river, toward St. Louis. Police said Pierce was setting up spike strips on the McKinley bridge when the suspect hit and killed him.

Campbell’s trial began Monday in a Madison County courtroom.

Thursday, it was announced he had been found guilty of first-degree murder, failure to report an accident/death, and failure to stop after an accident/death. He was found not guilty of aggravated fleeing an alluding.

