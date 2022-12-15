Blues staff helping raise money for Salvation Army

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Staff with the St. Louis Blues are helping to raise money for the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign.

Thursday and Friday, staff members with the team will be outside the Hampton Village Schnucks.

The campaign helps support the Salvation Army’s programs throughout the year. This year’s goal for the Greater St. Louis area is $6.2 million.

