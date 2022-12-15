Blues staff helping raise money for Salvation Army

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Staff with the St. Louis Blues are helping to raise money for the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign.

Thursday and Friday, staff members with the team will be outside the Hampton Village Schnucks.

The campaign helps support the Salvation Army’s programs throughout the year. This year’s goal for the Greater St. Louis area is $6.2 million.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hidden Valley
Hidden Valley Ski Resort opening delayed
St. Louis residents are reacting to the hiring of the city’s newest police chief.
St. Louis residents, Wilmington leaders react to new SLMPD chief
Homicide investigation generic
1 dead in South City shooting
Congress calling Amazon
Congressional investigation Amazon
St. Louis residents are reacting to the hiring of the city’s newest police chief.
Community reacts to new police chief