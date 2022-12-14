WANTED: Video shows duo sought in connection with robbery at Saint Louis Galleria

The Richmond Heights Police Department released video showing suspects wanted in connection with a robbery on Dec. 1, 2022.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 14, 2022
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) – The Richmond Heights Police Department has released a video in hopes of identifying suspected robbers.

According to the police department, the suspects are wanted in connection with a robbery at the Saint Louis Galleria on Dec. 1. The surveillance video shows the duo before, during, and after they entered the Galleria.

Other information regarding the robbery has not been released. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is encouraged to call the Richmond Heights Police Department at 314-655-3610.

