Robert Tracy named SLMPD Police Chief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Robert Tracy has been named the new Chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones made the announcement Wednesday morning. Tracy has served as police chief in Wilmington, Delaware since April 14, 2017. Before leading Wilmington OPD, Tracy, a Bronx native, worked with the New York Police Department (NYPD), commanding the Firearms Suppression Division; he also worked with the Organized Crime Investigation Division. He previously also held the position of Crime Control Strategist in Chicago.

Tuesday, News 4 obtained an internal email from Interim Police Chief Lt. Col. Michael Sack in which he stated he was not selected as the next Chief of Police. Sack, the only internal candidate, wrote that even though he was not chosen, he “will continue to work hard to make a difference” in the community.

Over the weekend, Columbia, South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief, Melron Kelly withdrew his name from the pool of candidates. WIS-TV reported that officials in contact with Kelly said that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.

The Ethical Society of Police released the following statement about the move:

ESOP aspires to work diligently with the new chief towards making the agency equitable and fair for our officers and develop better community policing for all.

We have long called for more transparency and input. That starts with our plans to meet with the new chief in the immediate future to discuss our priorities, concerns and perspective.

We will hold him to high standards as we have previous chiefs and do everything we can to work together and support progress.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.