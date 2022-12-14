Rain Slowly Moves East & Out Tonight, Then Turning Colder

By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Rain slowly pushes east this evening and eventually dries out late evening
  • Turning colder Thursday through next week
  • Potential for a blast of frigid air late next week through Christmas

Rain ends later this evening as it slowly pushes east and out of the area. Then it will be a much colder day Thursday. Thursday morning we have a chance for some sun as it will be partly cloudy. However, that doesn’t last as mostly cloudy skies return Thursday afternoon. We may see some flurries Thursday afternoon with better chances north. The cold and dry pattern lasts through the weekend though we do get some brighter days, especially Sunday with full sunshine.

We’re keeping an eye on the chance for some snow late next week (Thursday-Friday, Dec. 22nd-23rd) but that’s still a long way off and there are a lot of unknowns. It’s a watcher at this point, a storm to keep an eye on and we’ll update you as we see any consistency in the forecast models.

It looks very likely it’s going to be quite cold late next week and that will last through the Christmas holiday. This would be a frigid blast of Arctic air that would bring the coldest air of the season so far. It is a long ways off but we’re seeing a consistent signal for that cold air.

7 Day Forecast
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7-Day Forecast KMOV 12/14/2022
Rain Slowly Moves East & Out Tonight, Then Turning Colder
7-Day Forecast 12/14/2022
More Rain Today, Turning Much Colder Tonight
Dec 14 seven-day
More Rain Today, Colder Tonight
Another Rain Chance Wednesday, Cold Air Arrives Thursday
Another Rain Chance Wednesday, Cold Air Arrives Thursday