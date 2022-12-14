More Rain Today, Turning Much Colder Tonight

First Alert Weather:

More rain today

Turning colder tonight

Colder pattern set to persist

Temperatures remain mild today. Scattered showers from the metro area east through our Illinois counties.

Rain ends tonight as colder air moves into the area. This colder pattern should remain in place through the Christmas holiday.

We’re keeping an eye on the chance for some snow next Wednesday or Thursday but that’s still a long way off and there are a lot of unknowns. It looks very likely it’s going to be quite cold. IF we see snow, the timeframe looks to be next Wed or Thu. Some computer models indicate some snow, others show not a flake. We’ll keep you posted on that as we see changes.

