Metro’s own Grinch targets Christmas decorations in multiple porch thefts

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new crime alert is putting a damper on the holiday season for some residents in the St. Louis Metro.

Multiple police departments across St. Louis County believe the same suspect is stealing Christmas decorations from people’s porches, and this local grinch has already been caught on camera multiple times.

“So, there’s ours, there was possibly over in Affton, Kirkwood, Crestwood, [and] possibly Maplewood are the ones we know from looking at social media,” said Captain Brent Goewert with the Shrewsbury Police Department.

Shrewsbury police say a suspect stole an Amazon package from a resident’s porch on the night of December 4. The man appears to be the same white, older man that’s been seen stealing Christmas decorations.

“Hard to know why he’s doing it until we eventually catch up to him, talk to him and see what his motive is,” said Goewert. “Having a ring camera is good so you have something to go off of in case something does go missing, that we recommend.”

Kirkwood police shared surveillance video from a home in the 1000 block of North Clay Avenue, where you can see the same man looking at a nutcracker display on the front porch. Then, he takes the nutcracker and tries to leave.

A man who lives inside the home notices he took the nutcracker and runs out the door to catch the thief. He manages to get the nutcracker back before the thief drives off in what police believe is a white Dodge caravan.

“It just makes me feel sad that people want to express the joy of Christmas, the fun of walking past their decorations as they go in and out of their house, and then they’re not there,” said Grainne Dahlam, who lives near the Kirkwood home that was targeted. “I’m weighing how materialistic I am that I don’t want to let my things go… I put them out in good faith and if they get taken, well do they really need to take them.”

Police are not recommending you approach the suspect like this man did in the video, and if you know the identity of the suspect or have been a victim of a similar porch theft, contact your local jurisdiction.

“We just suggest you call the police if you see somebody taking something,” said Goewert.

