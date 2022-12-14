Man pleads guilty to Molotov cocktail attack on St. Charles restaurant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Rashaad Cotton, 25, of St. Louis County, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of arson on Tuesday after he threw Molotov cocktails at Sauce on the Side in 2021.

Cotton told police the reason for the attack was that he had been fired from the restaurant.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney John Ware, there were a total of three Molotov cocktails thrown. Cotton threw one on a residential street. Twenty minutes later, a juvenile girl with him threw one at a patio area, while Cotton threw another at the front door of Sauce on the Side.

The pair ran back to Cotton’s car, sped away and then crashed into a curb.

