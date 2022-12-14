Man found shot in apartment complex parking lot in North County

Homicide investigation generic
Homicide investigation generic(Kmov)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A man was found fatally shot on the parking lot of an apartment complex in North County Tuesday night, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive, which is in Black Jack. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.

