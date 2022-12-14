A look at the City Foundry’s newest attractions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Midtown’s newest entertainment hub is opening new attractions, from retail to the new movie and dinner spot Alamo Drafthouse.

Alamo is a new kind of movie experience for St. Louis. They have 10 screens and what they call the Big Show, a massive screen with a theater that seats nearly 300 people. Your dinner, from a specially curated menu, is delivered to you so you don’t miss a scene.

Everything at the City foundry is specially curated for a great experience by people who know St. Louis.

“When we first opened, it was very quiet, it felt like a sleepy village,” Nina Geers of Shop Procure said. “It’s really like a small business district, shopping district.”

The food hall came first in 2020 and now features more than a dozen local eateries that are a big draw for big crowds.

Holiday shoppers are looking for something unique this time of year.

“I think the weekends are always popping because everyone wants to come here for lunch or to just walk around and shop,” Claire Nelson with Polished Prints said.

