Hazelwood School District votes to request radioactive testing at all buildings

By Deion Broxton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Hazelwood School District board voted to request the Army Corps of Engineering to test at all facilities in the district.

A request will also be sent by the school district to local, state and federal politicians asking for help with the process.

The Army Corps of Engineers told News 4 it hasn’t received a formal request from the school district yet.

The district board didn’t say when the request will be sent.

