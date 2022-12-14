Day 2: Inside the Lamar Johnson hearing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lamar Johnson sat quietly in the courtroom as the only eyewitness to a 1994 murder testified that he made a mistake in identifying Johnson as the killer.

Gary Elking explained he felt pressured by police to pick Johnson in a lineup and then felt “bullied into testifying.”

Elking is a felon who explained he was scared to step forward and explain his role in the case, concerned that he’d be labeled a snitch in a prison.

His testimony was similar but not identical to previous statements- which he explained as the passage of time- telling the judge the murder was almost 30 years ago.

“I don’t know who killed Marcus,” Elking said.

Elking says the gunmen wore all black and full-face masks, which only revealed eyes.

That is backed by one of the admitted killers who told a judge how the black clothes were promptly washed after the murder.

Also testifying Tuesday was Anthony Box, the former chief investigator for Saint Louis’ Conviction Integrity Unit.

He testified to payments and deals for that witness.

A former prosecutor, Dwight Warren, also testified in the case admitting there was no physical evidence connecting Johnson to the crime scene.

He also said the jailhouse informant was informed cooperating might be helpful for him but was never promised a deal.

However, the current prosecutor read a letter in open court where that jailhouse informant writes that his 5-year sentence needs to be reduced to time served.

Warren insisted deals torpedo a case and there was no deal.

At one point, Judge David Mason asked Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner if she’d charged James Howard with murder yet. Howard is serving a 345-year sentence after a conviction in another murder case but testified under oath on Monday that he was one of the men responsible for the killing that sent Johnson to prison. Mason seemed to be upset with Gardner for not seeking charges yet. Gardner told the judge her office was still investigating.

The hearing is expected to last all week.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.