The Armory opens this week as a new entertainment complex in Midtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Once a home for the National Guard and a place many St. Louisians played soccer, The Armory will open this Friday as a new entertainment complex in Midtown.

“It can be so many things, just like St. Louisians. Multifaceted is kind of our middle name, we think of this as our home, our living room of St. Louis,” said Ali Lamb.

The six-acre space of the Armory is filled with a massive LED screen, several bars and food areas, plus more than 40 games including corn hole, ping pong and horseshoes. There are arcade games and even a two-story slide.

The concept is hard to describe but it’s a place to eat, drink and play. The $60 million renovation of the former National Guard Armory has taken years as different concepts were proposed and then stalled.

Owned by Green Street Real Estate Ventures, The Armory will be the largest indoor venue in St. Louis. It will feature ticketed events like their New Year’s Eve celebration, musical acts and more.

During the week the Armory will be open from 4 p.m.-midnight and will be 21 and up. On weekends, families will be welcome 11 a.m.-6 p.m. and then it will transition to an adult-only venue.

The Armory opens on Friday, Dec. 16.

