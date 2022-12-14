Another Rain Chance Wednesday, Cold Air Arrives Thursday

First Alert Weather:

Rain will taper off overnight.

Another chance for a few showers Wednesday late morning-afternoon

Turning colder Thursday into the weekend. This cold pattern lasts through Christmas.

Rain will taper off overnight and by the morning drive. And it will be very mild with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 Wednesday morning. Then, there is another chance for a few showers. These showers may clip St. Louis late morning to early afternoon before pushing east through Illinois. Then a spot shower early evening is possible. Wednesday’s rain is not as widespread or heavy, don’t expect much in St. Louis though areas east of the St. Louis metro will get more rain.

The cold arrives Thursday and gets colder through Saturday. It will be a dry and cold pattern through the weekend.

We’re keeping an eye on the chance for some Snow or rain/snow mix Monday and Monday night, but the latest models are showing a weaker system without much moisture. We’ll keep you posted on that as we see changes.

Another system could produce some snow late next week (around Dec. 22nd-23rd), but it’s too uncertain at the moment and is just something to watch for updates.

