Windows of the Civil Courts building in downtown St. Louis damaged by afternoon gunfire

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Windows of the Civil Courts Building in downtown St. Louis were damaged by gunfire Tuesday afternoon.

Joel Currier, Chief Communications Officer with the 22nd Judicial Circuit, reported that shots were fired at Tucker and Market Street around 2 p.m. One of the bullets went through a west-facing window of the St. Louis City Sheriff’s Office on the eighth floor. A second bullet went through a window of a sixth-floor courtroom on the west side of the building.

The bullets damaged windows and ceilings. St. Louis police are investigating, but authorities do not believe the Civil Courts Building was targeted.

No injuries were reported. The Civil Courts and Carnahan courthouses will close early Tuesday afternoon.

