A Wet Evening Ahead, Cold Arrives Late Week

First Alert Weather:

Periods of rain through this evening, Some thundershowers too

A few showers Wednesday, higher chances east but some may clip St. Louis

Turning colder Thursday into the weekend. This Pattern lasts through Christmas.

It will be a wet evening with rain and thundershowers. The rain tapers off overnight and we’ll start Wednesday very mild and mostly cloudy. The cold air is lagging behind this front and won’t arrive until Thursday. Until then we get a mild Wednesday with a high in the 50s, but there is a chance for a few showers. These showers may clip St. Louis late morning to early afternoon. Then a spot shower early evening is possible. Wednesday’s rain is not as widespread or heavy, don’t expect much in St. Louis though areas east of the St. Louis metro will get more rain.

The cold arrives Thursday and gets colder through Saturday. It will be a dry and cold pattern through the weekend.

We’re keeping an eye on the chance for some Snow or rain/snow mix Monday and Monday night, but the latest models are showing a weaker system without much moisture. We’ll keep you posted on that as we see changes.

Another system could produce some snow late next week (around Dec. 22nd-23rd), but it’s too uncertain at the moment and is just something to watch for updates.

