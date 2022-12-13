Tears, anger fill Franklin Co. courtroom after continuance in deadly wrong-way crash case for woman convicted in Capitol insurrection

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There were tears and anger inside a Franklin County courtroom Tuesday as a local woman, accused in a deadly drunk driving crash, appeared in court.

Emily Hernandez may be a familiar face. She was convicted for her part in the Capitol insurrection and is now facing separate serious charges for hitting a couple on Interstate 44 nearly one year ago.

There was a very brief hearing inside the Franklin County Courthouse, but there was an outburst from the victim’s family members. One of them uttered an expletive out of frustration. The judge then appeared to get angry, as well, admonishing the family member to act with decorum in the court.

Hernandez made no comment to News 4 as she left court. She is charged with felony DWI resulting in death.

Back in January, prosecutors said she was driving the wrong way down I-44 when she hit another car. Vickie and Ryan Wilson were out picking up their anniversary dinner when they were hit. Vickie was killed and Ryan was severely injured.

But it’s been nearly a year, and Vickie’s family said they wish the case was moving quicker. Hernandez is out on bond in the case.

She served 30 days for entering the Capitol unlawfully on January 6, 2021. But now, Vickie’s family wants Hernandez to serve hard time behind bars.

“Start sending these criminals to prison. Hold them accountable. Maybe if she knew she was going to get in real trouble, she wouldn’t have put the keys in the ignition and drove,” said Angela Ortiz, Vickie’s sister.

The family said the judge spoke with them again privately after the outburst to explain that the process takes time to properly present all the evidence. They understand that, but they’re obviously hurting too.

After the hearing, Hernandez’s attorney Ethan Corlija gave News 4 a comment about the outburst, writing:

“Understandably, emotions are high in these types of cases, but they should never be permitted to obstruct the fundamental fairness that is the bedrock of our legal system. We are pleased with how the matter was addressed today.”

The case was initially pushed back to February 14, which would have been Vickie’s 34th birthday. It’s certainly a case News 4 will continue to follow.

