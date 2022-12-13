St. Louis Board of Aldermen approves $500 monthly payments to 400+ residents in need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - More than 400 St. Louis households living in poverty may soon get monthly assistance from the city as the Board of Aldermen passed Board Bill 116 on Tuesday, redirecting millions of federal money to local families.

The bill establishes the Guaranteed Basic Income pilot program. It will use $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to make monthly payments of $500 to about 440 households. The program will run for 18 months and is available to parents and legal guardians of students in the St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS) district whose median household income is at or below 170% of the federal poverty level.

According to the Board of Aldermen, nearly 20% of SLPS students face housing instability, affecting their education and academic experience.

The bill also allocates $2 million toward childhood education, $13 million for the development and expansion of Federally Qualified Health Centers, $13.6 million for housing and $6 million for youth programs focusing on violence prevention.

“We rose collectively to the occasion today. I’m proud to have played a role in passing a bill that will directly impact working families in our beloved city of St. Louis,” Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard said. She’s the bill’s sponsor.

The bill now heads to Mayor Tishaura Jones for approval.

