Over $70M in awards approved for affordable housing developments in the City of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Awards worth over $70 million have been approved by the Missouri Housing Development Commission for six affordable housing developments in St. Louis City.

“The City of St. Louis has been blessed with an abundance of shovel-ready affordable housing proposals this year, and we are pleased to see developers responding to the extraordinary need,” said Mayor Tishaura O. Jones. “More than 30,000 St. Louis households are cost-burdened by housing, and the City is working to ease that burden.”

Community Development Administration Director Nahuel Fefer explained that the projects collectively represent over $120 million in development for the production and preservation of 478 units in the city.

The recipients of the credits are AmberStones at Old North (Formerly Murphy Blair Apartments), Crossroads Senior Living at Bevo Mill, Independence Center Senior Apartments, King Louis Square, Northside Heights, and Preservation Square Phase IV.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.