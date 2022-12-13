A look at Lambert’s master plan to consolidate terminals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lambert International Airport finally has a new master plan to consolidate terminals.

In a survey of more than 800 people last year, 82% of them commented on the number of terminals, with 52% of them preferring a single terminal. Officials with the airport identified several issues with its terminals: congestion, gate sizes and quantity, and walking distances.

Condensing the terminals to a single linear terminal would give Lambert 62 gates, double what it has now.

The west airfield program is another big component of Lambert’s future plans. Officials have been working on plans for airfield geometry improvement to meet current FAA standards.

