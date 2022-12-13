Former NFL wide receiver named Vice President of the Battlehawks

Logo of the XFL team the St. Louis BattleHawks
Logo of the XFL team the St. Louis BattleHawks(Associated Press)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The XFL announced Tuesday that Brandon Williams has been appointed the Vice President of Business and Event Operations for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

Williams, 38, is a St. Louis native and former NFL wide receiver. He was a two-time Second Team All-State selection in football for Hazelwood East before playing for the University of Wisconsin. In 2006, he was drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers, where he played for two years before signing with the St. Louis Rams. He ended his playing career in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’m incredibly thankful for this opportunity,” said Williams. “Growing up, playing and working in sports media in St. Louis, I understand how important football is to the fabric of our community. Having witnessed first-hand the passion and support for the game and Battlehawks, I am excited to build upon that success as we continue with a fan-first approach and even more ideas for the 2023 season.”

Prior to taking on the role with the Battlehawks, Williams was in innovations marketing with Anheuser-Busch. He was also previously a studio analyst and radio host for the Big 10 Network, ESPN and contributed to St. Louis area media outlets for nine seasons.

