Downtown residents say city leaders are dropping the ball to hold problem properties accountable, causing unsafe living conditions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday afternoon, Ely Walker’s second nuisance violation hearing was canceled. It was supposed to be a public hearing Thursday morning, where residents planned to talk with city leaders and the loft’s board members about their concerns.

Instead, it all happened behind closed doors with city leaders giving board members yet another chance at revival.

“Why would you wanna live here when the city has proven time and time again, not just with us, but other people in other problem properties that they don’t care,” Tyler Calhoun said.

Calhoun is a resident at Ely Walker. He and dozens more have been begging the city for the last year to step in and improve their living conditions.

“There’s still a lot of risk associated with homeless people coming into the basement,” Matt Spencer, another resident, said. “There’s a risk of residents having to act as security because there’s no one on site. As soon as I walk out of my loft door, it’s hard telling what I’m going to come across, so it’s still a danger.”

In September, Ely Walker’s board, which is made up of STL CityWide and Lux Living executives, was set to go in front of city attorneys for a public nuisance violation hearing. Instead, they settled beforehand, with the board promising to enhance safety measures and provide on-site security, hoping to decrease 911 calls to the building.

Months later, it’s now becoming a cycle.

“This is their third chance in six months, and each of the three times the residents of the building have never been heard, and never got their day in front of the city, and we’ve been denied that once again,” Calhoun said.

On Nov. 1, News 4 knows city leaders performed a surprise, internal inspection at Ely Walker. For weeks, we’ve been asking for the paperwork and are continuously told, it’s not ready. On Dec. 2, STL CityWide sent out a letter to its tenants in the building saying residents would incur fines for calling 911 for non-threatening emergencies. Those include noise complaints, disputes with neighbors or unwelcomed visitors.

STL CityWide sent out a letter to its tenants in the building saying residents would incur fines for calling 911 for non-threatening emergencies. (Ely Walker Residents)

“The more that they’re allowed to continue operating in the same way that they do, it’ll just be adding more nuisance properties to the St. Louis area,” Spencer said.

Monday, News 4 obtained an internal memo from the city counselor’s office stating city leaders met with the condo association and Sid Chakraverty, the head of STL CityWide and Lux Living. In part, the memo said, “The city is going to give the association an opportunity to address some of the issues that were raised before resorting to a hearing.”

Internal memo from St. Louis City's Counselor's Office about STL CityWide and Lux Living properties (KMOV)

The city counselor’s office nor the mayor would interview with us Monday. However, one alderwoman, Tina Pihl, who has multiple STL CityWide buildings in her ward, sent us this statement:

“Aldermen need to vet developers. They’re bringing the city down. It’s unconscionable to be having this type of wrongdoing happening in our city. Lux Living is putting people’s lives in danger because of their negligence.”

Now, Ely Walker residents said they have a new message for city leaders, if they’re listening.

“These investments mean nothing if the investments are causing legitimate harm to residents. What kind of investment is that,” Calhoun asked.

A few residents News 4 talked to said they’re moving out of downtown altogether.

“We’ve been here for about a year. It was our dream to move downtown. It’s over. When it comes down to it, it’s not gonna change. The city’s not safe and the building’s not safe,” Spencer said.

We reached out to the Ely Walker Board Members’ attorney. They didn’t get back to us. We’re formally requesting inspection documents from the city as well.

