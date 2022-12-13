2 candidates remain in search for the next St. Louis police chief

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The race to become the next chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been narrowed down to two candidates.

Tuesday, News 4 obtained an internal email from Interim Police Chief Lt. Col. Michael Sack in which he stated he was not selected as the next Chief of Police. Sack, the only internal candidate, wrote that even though he was not chosen, he “will continue to work hard to make a difference” in the community.

Over the weekend, Columbia, South Carolina, Police Deputy Chief, Melron Kelly withdrew his name from the pool of candidates. WIS-TV reported that officials in contact with Kelly said that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.

The remaining two candidates for the position are Norfolk, Virginia Chief Larry D. Boone and Wilmington, Delaware Police Chief Robert Tracy. News 4 has reached out to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ office to find out when an announcement is expected regarding the position being filled.

