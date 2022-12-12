Twitter auctions off headquarters memorabilia

Twitter memorabilia is going up for auction.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Twitter is cleaning out its closet and metaphorically holding a yard sale.

The social media giant is auctioning off dozens of items from its headquarters office in San Francisco.

Among the memorabilia up for grabs are a large statue of the Twitter bird and a giant sculpture planter in the shape of an “@” symbol.

The auction from Heritage Global Partners kicks off on Jan. 17 and ends the following day.

Opening bids are $25 and up.

Twitter has done some belt-tightening since Elon Musk took over, including layoffs, but the president of the auction company said in an interview with Fortune that this selloff is not a desperate cash grab.

Twitter employees have fled the nest in a mass exodus after Elon Musk's "extremely hardcore" work ultimatum.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

