St. Louis shoppers make effort to shop local this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With just two weeks until Christmas, shoppers flocked to the City Foundry in Midtown for a holiday market filled with local goods.

“I’m almost done, today I’m on a mission,” said shopper Holly Brubaker who was finishing her Christmas shopping.

New retail shops, including Polished Prints and Collections by Joya, have opened brick-and-mortar stores inside the City Foundry.

“It has been absolutely incredible, we just opened our brand new flagship storefront here at City Foundry. The traffic, the sales, the crowds have been beyond my wildest dreams,” said Betsey Nacrelli, owner of Collections by Joya.

Between the pandemic and inflation, the last few years have been tough for small businesses, but shoppers are being more intentional with their dollars and working to shop local as much as possible. Nacrelli said the shops at the Foundry are feeling the love.

“For a lot of businesses, small and large, fourth quarter is a make-or-break season for people,” she explained.

The other perk of shopping local is avoiding shipping delays. Just walk into a local store and walk out with a present in hand.

“We’ll be open all the way up until Christmas Eve for all those procrastinators,” said Nacrelli.

The City Foundry will host another holiday pop-up market on Dec. 17.

